FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.85. 2,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,842. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53.

