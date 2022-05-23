FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.96 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 2,463.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,175. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.42 and a 200-day moving average of $342.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

