FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.64 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,312.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 176,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 164,090 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $254.69. 3,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,168. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average of $257.81.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

