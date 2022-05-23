FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

