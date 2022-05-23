FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,283 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,763,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.45. 16,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $314.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.36 and its 200 day moving average is $267.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.