FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 414 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 68,025 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.15. 2,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

