FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 47,427 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,427 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $150,857,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.04. 129,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

