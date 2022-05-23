FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 915 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.00. 5,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,171. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

