First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,187. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,938 shares of company stock worth $186,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

