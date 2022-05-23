Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.32. 58,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,275. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.23.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

