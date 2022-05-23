Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $38.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $182,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,909,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,147,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.