Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $128.78. 49,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,736. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

