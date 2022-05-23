Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.33. 35,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.15. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

