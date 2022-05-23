Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 2.9% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $476.18. 18,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.74. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

