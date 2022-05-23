Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 416 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR traded down $44.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4,217.70. 377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,681. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,482.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,035.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,087.17 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

