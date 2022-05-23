Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 9,489 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,919. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

