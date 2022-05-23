Fortis Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $2,114.31. 11,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,194.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,294.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 172.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

