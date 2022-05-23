Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 310.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $115,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

FTS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. 18,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.