Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $78.58. 7,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,884. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

