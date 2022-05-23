Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.69). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.27. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.