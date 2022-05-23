Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $130.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

