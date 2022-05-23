Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FRO opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontline by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
