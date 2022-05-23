Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.