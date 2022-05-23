Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FRO stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
