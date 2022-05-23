FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.00

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 157 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.91), with a volume of 3109987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.25 ($1.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95. The company has a market cap of £376.95 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

