FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:FRP opened at GBX 150.25 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £365.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.05. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.99 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

