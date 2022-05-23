Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $34.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

FULC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after buying an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 21,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,559. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.