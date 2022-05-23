Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.80 ($2.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.46.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

