Fuse Network Trading Up 1.2% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $425,881.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 219.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,083.60 or 0.40087668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00496724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.