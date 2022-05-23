Future (LON:FUTR) Given New GBX 3,253 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,512 ($55.62) to GBX 3,253 ($40.10) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.60 ($42.14).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,938 ($23.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($48.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,358.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,903.20.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($23.58) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($122,203.72).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

