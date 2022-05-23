Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $43.17 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,279. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.