Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

