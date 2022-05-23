Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

MTB opened at $162.73 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

