Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,252 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

