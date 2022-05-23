Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.49% of Park-Ohio worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $176.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

