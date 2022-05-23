Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $122.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.