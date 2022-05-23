Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 114,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of RES opened at $8.62 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

