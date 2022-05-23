Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 68,000 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

