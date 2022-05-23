Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.28 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $625,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $433.03 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 393.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.