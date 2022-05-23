Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.57 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

