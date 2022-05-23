Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.34 Million Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

