Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.57 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

