Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.67 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 838,854 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

