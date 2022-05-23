Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.48% of Lawson Products worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of LAWS opened at $40.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.