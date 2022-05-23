Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $14.99 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

