Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 260,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 73,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.