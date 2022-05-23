Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last ninety days.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

