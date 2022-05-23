Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,599 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of PROG worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PROG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PRG stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

