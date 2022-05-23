Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.24% of Park Aerospace worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,394,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.76. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

