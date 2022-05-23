Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 39,100 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

