Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,500 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.42% of SJW Group worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in SJW Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

